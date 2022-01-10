Rashmika Mandanna is an absolute showstopper in Manish Malhotra body-hugging golden sequin gown; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. The diva always manages to win millions of hearts with her beauty and dressing sense. Recently, the actress shared stunning new pics flaunting her stylish look and we are here for this sartorial moment.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics, where she can be seen dressed in a sequin golden gown from Manish Malhotra and rocked the look like a true diva. Rashmika's golden gown features a plunging neckline attached with full sleeves hands. The star's makeup with kohl black eyes and brown lip shade complimented her bold look perfectly.

Rashmika styled the ensemble with her signature sans accessory aesthetic, allowing the gold embellished dress to be the star. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Rashmika asked her fans how the look is as she wrote, "What do you think of this look?"

Check out the pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is also enjoying the success of her latest released Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film starred Allu Arjun in the lead. After making her mark in the South with such cinematic gems, the actress is all geared up to take Bollywood by a storm. She has already bagged two B-town projects. Mission Majnu movie with Sidharth Malhotra as lead, is scheduled for release on 13 May 2022. The actress will also work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye.

