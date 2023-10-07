Rashmika Mandanna accompanied rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda to Turkey during Kushi shoot; Fans REACT with proof

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most popular rumored couples. The duo have previously shared pictures which seem to be taken from the same background, which made fans suggest that the duo have been living together. The couple have also been known to tease fans by sharing similar images that suggest a relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna shares picture and video of her Turkey journey

In the latest update, the Pushpa actress has shared a post on social media from her vacation in Turkey a while ago. She also added a video, where she was looking for the particular spot she took the video at. She shared the post with the caption:

“1st picture was the destination and the video was me trying to find it.. Miss the travelling days”

Check out the post below:

The image that she shared seems to be from Turkey, which was also a shoot location for rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film Kushi, suggesting that Rashmika had accompanied the Arjun Reddy actor to Turkey. Fans were quick to make the connection, and shared pictures of Vijay Deverakonda from the same table that Rashmika Mandanna was seated in her social media post.

Check out the fans reactions below:

On the work front

The Devadas actress will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor and more in prominent roles. The teaser for the film dropped on September 28th, and has garnered positive responses all around. The film, which is said to be a gang action thriller, will release on December 1st, this year.

Additionally, the Geetha Govindam actress is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more in lead roles, and is helmed by Sukumar..

The actress is also slated to reunite with her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda for his upcoming film VD12. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

