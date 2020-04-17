Rashmika Mandanna to ace the 'Chittoor' accent for the upcoming Allu Arjun film Pushpa? Find Out

The latest news update about the Sukumar directorial is that Rashmika Mandanna is using her free time amid the Coronavirus lockdown to ace her Chittoor accent just like Allu Arjun.

The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly feature in the upcoming film, Pushpa. This film will have south star Allu Arjun as the lead. The latest news update about the Sukumar directorial is that Rashmika Mandanna is using her free time amid the Coronavirus lockdown to ace her Chittoor accent just like Allu Arjun. The news reports earlier on had stated that the lead star is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his character. Now, the south siren Rashmika Mandanna just gave a blockbuster hit in the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film which was helmed well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The film got a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. The makers of the film, Pushpa, revealed the first look and title of the film, on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The fans and audience members who were looking forward to an update on the film, took to their social media handles to express their joy over the title and the first look poster. The latest news update further adds that Rashmika Mandanna will be essaying the role of Pushpa, who later on dies in the story.

The lead actor, Allu Arjun then disguises himself as a smuggler to take revenge from the villains. The fans got really excited about this update, but the makers haven't revealed much about the film's storyline. So far, the fans are loving the south star Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa.

