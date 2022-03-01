Rashmika Mandanna adores her pet Aura as they nap together & it's all things cute; PIC

Spending time with pets is all the relaxation that one needs and well, it looks like Rashmika Mandanna is putting this theory to test today. On Tuesday, the actress seems to be lovestruck by her pet pooch Aura as she couldn't stop adoring her while napping together. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with furry baby Aura and it is the perfect dose of cuteness you need today.

The Dear Comrade actress is wearing a pink tie-dye pajama set and sleeping next to her dog. She also penned a loving caption with the pic and proved what a doting dog parent she is. The stunner wrote, "She turned my world upside down."

Check out pic here:

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most doting dog parents in the industry. She never leaves a moment to shower love, cuddles and hugs to her pet pooch Aura. The Pushpa actress often shares adorable pics with her dog on social media and they make a perfect pair of cuteness together. From shoot locations to the gym, Aura and her mommy are always together and inseparable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand on March 4. The pre-release event recently took place and fans went gaga over Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh who attended as chief guests.

Also Read: PIC: Samantha says she is a 'morning person’ as she spends time with her pets Sasha and Hash