Rashmika Mandanna aka 'rebellious' Afreen from Sita Ramam wishes all prosperous Eid; PHOTOS

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the makers of Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual action entertainer, Sita Ramam, have dropped some new stills of the Pushpa star's character Afreen. She is posing in a red ensemble and can be seen doing salam. These photos were accompanied by the caption, "#EidAdhaMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family..." Previously, Superstar Mahesh Babu, Superstar Mohanlal, and Megastar Chiranjeevi also dropped posts wishing all Eid Mubarak.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers announced a new addition to the film's cast with actor Sumanth as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma. Donning a uniform, the actor looked extremely classy in the first look captioned, "Unveiling the first look of our very own @iSumanth as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam."

Hanu Raghavapudi has directed the project touted to be a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war. It talks about the heart-touching love story of a soldier Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his lady love Sita will be played by Mrunal Thakur. Apart from these two, Rashmika Mandanna will further be seen playing a significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam.

Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Vyjayanthi is presenting the flick. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj have been roped in to play secondary roles in the movie. PS Vinod is onboard the team as the cinematographer, while Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the background score and songs for the drama. Shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film is likely to hit the silver screens on the 5th of August this year.

