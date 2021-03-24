Rashmika Mandanna is all praises for her Sulthan co star Karthi: The world needs more people like him

The Dear Comrade actress gave her speech in Tamil and also thanked the audience for keeping patience as she is still learning the language.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Chennai for the trailer release of her upcoming Tamil debut film Sulthan, co-starring Karthi. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers have hosted a grand trailer launch event today in attendance of the entire cast and crew. However, Rashmika Mandanna's cute speech in Tamil grabbed everyone's attention. The Dear Comrade actress gave her speech in Tamil and also thanked the audience for keeping patience as she is still learning the language.

During her long speech, the actress was all praises for Karthi, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, music composers Vivek-Mervin and the entire Sulthan team. Sharing her experience of working with Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir...I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him and Baaki sir. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team." The much-anticipated trailer will be out today at 5 PM.

WATCH HER FULL SPEECH BELOW:

Sulthan is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Cinematography IS handled by Sathyan Sooryan and IS editing done by Ruben. The film is scheduled to release on 2 April 2021.

