Rashmika Mandanna and Bellamkonda Sreenivas are all smiles as they get clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas got clicked together at the Mumbai airport. The duo were all smiles as the cameras clicked them and looked their best in casual attires. It's the first time they got clicked together, so there's no clarity if they are friends or working together on a film

Rashmika Mandanna gave total summer fashion goals in an easy breezy look in a blue dress. She kept the look very comfy and basic with a white luxe bag and matching sneakers. Minimal makeup and open tresses made her look perfect. Sreenivas also opted for comfy yet stylish casuals in brown pants and a cream coloured shirt. He completed the outfit with black sunnies, a bag, and white sneakers.

Rashmika Mandanna and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' professional front

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is a Telugu actor and is known for movies like Alludu Adhurs, Sita, and more. He will be making his Bollywood debut soon with the remake of Prabhas' 2005 blockbuster film Chatrapathi. The Hindi also titled Chatrapathi like the original. Yesterday, the makers announced the release date of the film with the first look. Chatrapathi will hit the theatres on May 12.

Chatrapathi Hindi remake is being directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer of the movie. Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha is the female lead.

Coming to Rashmika Mandanna, all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule, along with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. She also announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. Tentatively titled VNRTrio, GV Prakash is the music composer.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and another interesting project with Tiger Shroff.

