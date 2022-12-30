Rashmika Mandanna and her controversies: From calling Yash 'Mr show off' to Rishab Shetty's dig at her

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable actresses in the film industry today. She is juggling numerous films in South and Bollywood as well. The actress paved a niche for herself as the most popular actress with her work and her filmography in her last few years is proof of it. Before she rose to stardom all over the world, the actress was loved by Sandalwood audiences as she made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, which starred her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. Later on, as years passed, the actress managed to enthrall the Telugu and Tamil audiences with her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Sulthan, Pushpa: The Rise and many more.

Branded as the National crush, she enjoys a huge fanbase all over the nation for her bubbly nature, good looks, and acting skills. As they say with love, there is also hate and with popularity, there comes pros and cons. Trolling is one such con she usually faces a lot. The actress is often trolled on social media for her statements, be it for not watching Kantara, digging her old interviews of calling Yash 'Mr. Show off' and more. TV commercial ad Rashmika had featured for a men's underwear brand in a TV commercial opposite Vicky Kaushal but the content of the TV commercial didn’t go down well among the audiences as they trolled her for staring at his underwear strap in the ad. Several netizens expressed their disappointment on the Internet and pointed out that with the choice of this ad, Rashmika had upset her fans. Some even went ahead and stated that the actress should choose her projects carefully and not be a part of such 'vulgar' ads. Criticsed for not watching Kantara Rashmika Mandanna was criticized and trolled for her recent comment about Kannada hit film Kantara. Recently, the Goodbye actress revealed that she hasn't watched Kantara yet when asked about her reaction. After she replied that she hasn’t so far, she was hit with a storm of comments, accusing her of not being respectful to her seniors and ‘forgetting her roots.’

Slammed for an ungrateful response An old interview of Rashmika Mandanna recently went viral, where she revealed that the actress never intended to become an actress. She added that she got a call from a production house and thought it was a prank call. However, fans noticed that she refrained from naming the production house and used hand quotes, which angered them and began trolling her. Fans are trolling Rashmika Mandanna as being ungrateful to the Kannada industry that gave her a break when she was not interested in a film career. The production that Rashmika mentioned is Paramvah Studios, co-founded by her ex-partner and actor Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty. Rishab Shetty takes a dig at Rashmika Mandanna Rishab Shetty recently took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna and indirectly hinted that he doesn’t want to work with Rashmika, without taking her name Addressing the apparent fallout between the two, Rashmika said, “See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. We can’t always put a camera on our personal life and show it. We are not these people who will release messages also. What people say about our personal life doesn’t matter. What they are saying about us professionally is what we will take and work on it.” It was also reported that the actress got banned by the Kannada film producers, she quipped, “So far I have not been banned,” she said.

Called KGF Yash Mr Show off Rashmika Mandanna began her career in 2016 with Rakshit Shetty starrer Kirrik Party and made a mark of herself. While she was enjoying the success phase, in 2017, she got into a huge controversy for her statement about KGF star Yash. The actress found herself in the midst of online trolling after she called Yash 'Mr Showoff' of the Kannada film industry in an interview. When Rashmika Mandanna was asked, "Who, according to you, is the Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry?" To this, she had replied, "Yash," and soon after, fans of the KGF star began trolling her relentlessly to a point where she reacted and cleared the a

Bollywood music vs south Rashmika Mandanna's latest comment on the music of Bollywood films versus that in south Indian cinema has not gone down well with a section of people. Rashmika said, "Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song. I am so excited because it's so good. Reacts to online trolls After receiving online trolls constantly, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and penned a lengthy note as she described herself as the “punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there”. "It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry," a part of her long note read.