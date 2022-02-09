Rashmika Mandanna and het pet Aura look lovestruck as they pose for a cute PHOTO

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda to Keerthy Suresh, celebrities from the South are proud parents to adorable pet dogs. Around a year back, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna also introduced her pet dog Aura on social media with cute pictures. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared another awe-worthy picture with her furry friend which was captioned, “What would I do without her”.

The photograph has Aura kissing Rashmika Mandanna on her ear and her expression says it all. They both look cute as a button while posing for the click.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has made a significant mark for herself in just a short span and is undoubtedly the most bankable actress in the Telugu film industry. The star made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Chalo opposite Naga Shaurya and has been winning hearts ever since. Recently, the actress marked 4 years of her Telugu debut on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note. She shared a collage poster with monochrome pictures from the movie and wrote, "TFI.. Sparklesit’s been 4 years since I’ve come here and you’ve been so kind.. Thankyou to everyone who’s made my journey so special! Thankyou @VenkyKudumula for making this happen Red heart#happy4yearsofchalo."