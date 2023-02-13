Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal's banter about gyms at the airport prove they are fitness freaks; Check out

Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal's latest conversation about the gym proves they are fitness freaks. The beauties wish for gyms at the airports so they can work out during the waiting period. Both actresses manifest together for this wish to come true as they travel frequently. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and shared a post that read, "Unpopular opinion but why isn't there a gym at the airport? I'm here 2 and a half hours early with enough nervous energy to power my flight and I'm just supposed to sit here with my thoughts??That's true no? If this happens- It would be very very useful."

Soon Kajal shared it on her Instagram story and said she always wondered the same. The actress wrote, "Thought about the exact same thing! ALL my life." To which, the Varisu actress replied, "I think it's soon ought to happen." Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal's social media banter on gym here:

Rashmika Mandanna makes it a point to workout every day, be it early morning or late at night. She never misses a day without sweating it out in the gym. The actress also shells major fitness goals with her intense workout sessions, the same goes with Kajal Aggarwal. Even during pregnancy and after becoming a mother, she has always advocated about a fit body and exercises daily.



Professional front Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her two recently released films, Varisu and Mission Majnu. Both films became blockbuster hits with superb reviews from the audience. She shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the family entertainer, Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film was released for Sankranthi clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu, which was released on Netflix recently and emerged as an OTT hit. The actress played the role of Nasreen, a visually-challenged young woman in the film. Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and after a long maternity break, she will next grace the big screen with Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes in 'go hard or go home' and her latest workout video is proof