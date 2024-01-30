Rashmika Mandanna and Kalyani Priyadarshan engage in quirky interaction with paps at Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Star beauty Rashmika Mandanna was clicked with actress and filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan. That duo who have been good friends for a very long time recently got clicked together at Mumbai airport in their best comfy style. The pictures and videos of the same have been grabbing the attention on social media.

Kalyani Priyadarshan sported a stylish look with a blue crop top and track pants. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a white shirt, grey pants, and black spectacles, showcasing her effortless beauty.

Stepping out of her car, Rashmika faced a paparazzi swarm. A playful reporter asked her to introduce her friend, to which she smiled and replied, "It's Kalyani yaar,” while paps promoted that they do know her for her performance in the film Hridayam.

At first, Rashmika playfully hid behind her friend, avoiding the camera. Soon, she turned towards it and clicked with Kalyani. Despite being occupied with a security check, the Animal actress smiled at the camera. The super cute video is now trending on social media platforms.

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Kalyani Priyadarshan:

In 2019, Kalyani Priyadarshan was last seen in the Telugu film Rana Rangam. Busy with projects in various languages, she recently starred in the Malayalam film Antony alongside Joju George. Kalyani also has a Tamil movie Genie with Jayam Ravi and a Malayalam film Varshangalkku Shesham in her pipeline.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently celebrating the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy. Anticipating the release of her Pan India project Pushpa: The Rule with stylish star Allu Arjun, Rashmika has other exciting projects in hand like the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Rainbow and ‘The Girlfriend’. She is also involved in a Hindi project titled Chaava at present.

