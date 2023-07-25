Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni roped in for Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film? Find out

Dhanush has a handful of movies currently and one among many is with director Sekhar Kammula. The yet to be titled film is one of the most awaited and anticipated in Tamil and Telugu as well. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew. Now, we hear as per reports that Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna are in consideration to join the film.

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the currently untitled project opposite Dhanush. It is also reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be playing a key role in the film. The details about his character are not known yet. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited.

If the news turns out to be true, it would be delightful for South films to get Rashmika and Nagarjuna on board. The film would also mark the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, if the reports are true.

About Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film

This film marks the debut of Dhanush in Telugu. The preliminary work on the film is currently underway. The shoot is expected to begin the regular shoot from December. The Dhanush starrer is produced on a grand scale by Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, together with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

The film in the combination of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula will be shot and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. The team is in talks with some very big names in various languages and a top-notch technical team which will be announced very soon.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen next in Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. The makers announced that the teaser will be released on the actor's birthday. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles as well.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Do you know that Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi wore Rs 1 crore saree for their wedding?