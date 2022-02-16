Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand click a selfie as they complete dubbing for Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu
Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is set to release on 25th February and lead actors Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand have finally wrapped up the dubbing for it. Sharwanand took to Twitter and informed fans about the same. He even shared a selfie with the Pushpa star as they flaunted their happy faces. While Rashmika Mandanna looks cute in specs, Sharwanand is seen sporting an all black look and black sunnies.
Sharing the photo, He wrote, “Completed the dubbing for Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu…See you all on 25th”.
Meanwhile, the promotions for Rashmika Mandanna’s next are going on in full swing. The makers hosted a grand pre-release event yesterday, which was also attended by Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi.
After impressing the national audience with her power-pack performance in Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in her first Hindi project, Mission Majnu. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the project will have Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. Meanwhile, she has already bagged her second Bollywood film Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and helmed by Vikas Bahl. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the film is all set to release shortly. What’s more? Buzz is that the actress is in talks with Karan Johar for her third B-town movie. She was recently seen in Mumbai, However, no official news about this is out yet.
Credits: Sharwanand Twitter
