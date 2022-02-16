Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand click a selfie as they complete dubbing for Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is set to release on 25th February and lead actors Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand have finally wrapped up the dubbing for it. Sharwanand took to Twitter and informed fans about the same. He even shared a selfie with the Pushpa star as they flaunted their happy faces. While Rashmika Mandanna looks cute in specs, Sharwanand is seen sporting an all black look and black sunnies.

Sharing the photo, He wrote, “Completed the dubbing for Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu…See you all on 25th”.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the promotions for Rashmika Mandanna’s next are going on in full swing. The makers hosted a grand pre-release event yesterday, which was also attended by Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi.