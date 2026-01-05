Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda return together from their romantic Roman holiday, papped at Hyderabad airport

More than Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, their fans are excited to see the couple get into wedlock soon. Ahead of their impending wedding, the celebs jetted off to Rome to welcome the New Year together. They have finally returned and were spotted together at Hyderabad Airport. Check it out!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda return from Rome

With multiple appearances and sneaking photo dumps, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have, very subtly, made their relationship official. Recently, they traveled to Rome to participate in the New Year celebrations. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the lovers were spotted at Hyderabad airport together.

For the ease of travel, the Thamma actress decided to go with a comfortable pair of flowy gray trousers, which she paired with a beige high-neck sweater. The actress layered up with a black jacket. With a pair of black shoes, hair open, and eyewear, she exited the airport. Ahead of her was her soon-to-be-husband Vijay, who didn’t disappoint the fashion police.

The South Indian superstar looked dapper in a loose-fitted pair of pants paired with a black round-neck t-shirt. Sporting sneakers, a dashing leather jacket, and a stylish beanie, he walked with a killer attitude. Both Rashmika and Vijay had their masks on and were accompanied by their entourage.

A couple of days ago, Vijay dropped a carousel of images on his Instagram handle from his vacation. While he dropped the photo dump to wish his fans a very Happy New Year, eagle-eyed admirers were quick to spot Rashmika in them.

Coming to the couple’s relationship, reports suggest that they got engaged on October 3, 2025. Now, it’s being reported that the stars will be getting married in 2026. An insider close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance.”

