Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spread love as they glowed during Haldi ceremony; Photos

Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures from their wedding ceremony broke the internet, with Rashmika Mandanna's carousel becoming the most liked Instagram post in Asia. The actress has now dropped some fresh pictures from their Haldi ceremony.



Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi ceremony



The Thamma actress shared a series of pictures on her social media handle giving a sneek peak into her Haldi ceremony. In the shared pictures, Vijay and Rashmika can be seen sitting together while performing the rituals. In another picture, the Dear Comrade couple was drenched in Haldi while yellow flowers were showered over them.

While sharing the adorable pictures, Rashmika penned a long note and paid her gratitude towards her fans and the ones who managed her wedding ceremony. She also revealed that Vijay Deverakonda had also turned Team Bride that day.

Her caption reads, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day! @mementosbyitchotels_udaipur - I am so so soooo glad we got married in your property because it was nothing short of perfect!"

She went on to add, "The vibe, the staff, the service, the food.. everything was absolutely top-notch, and we had an absolute blast.. We’ll all be back super soon… if nothing else, then just to come visit you! @anamikakhanna.in - the one we trusted our vision with. Thankyou for making it come into reality. We love you!! This is just the start of our journey together!"

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen together in Ranabaali. The period drama will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously helmed Shyam Singha Roy, Taxiwala, and others. The film is currently in production.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.