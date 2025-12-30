Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding update: Here's what we know about palace venue and February vows

Everyone's beloved couple from South, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up to take the next big step in their personal lives. According to multiple media outlets, the popular on-screen pair is planning to tie the knot in February 2026, with Udaipur emerging as the chosen destination. Several reports have claimed that the couple got engaged on October 3, 2025, in a private ceremony held at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, shortly after Dasara, keeping the occasion away from the public eye.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Update

As per Hindustan Times, the wedding is reportedly scheduled for February 26, 2026, at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Rashmika and Vijay have allegedly finalized a royal property for the ceremony, opting for a traditional yet intimate celebration. Much like their engagement, the wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair attended only by family members and a small circle of loved ones, reflecting their preference for privacy.

Rashmika recently addressed the ongoing wedding speculation during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Choosing not to confirm or deny the reports, she said, “I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.” Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made any official announcement so far, and both families have also remained tight-lipped regarding the reports, fueling further curiosity among fans.

The actors’ relationship has been under constant public scrutiny ever since they shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade. Adding to the buzz, Rashmika recently acknowledged Vijay’s emotional support at the success meet of her film The Girlfriend, calling him a blessing in her life.

Vijay Deverakonda's Workfront

Vijay Deverakonda’s last major release was the romantic drama Kushi, which won hearts with its charming storyline and his engaging performance. Fans now eagerly await his next project, Rowdy Janardhana, an intense action film slated for a 2026 release. A promo of the film’s official title was revealed recently, creating significant excitement among audiences.

Rashmika Mandanna's future projects

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, continues to enjoy a stellar run across industries. She was last seen in Thamma. The actress has a busy lineup ahead, with multiple Hindi and South Indian projects in various stages of production, further cementing her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the country. Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika also has Pushpa 3 in the pipeline.

