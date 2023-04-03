Rashmika Mandanna announces first female-centric film titled Rainbow; Shoot begins from April 7

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. Today, the actress announced her first female-centric film with debutant director Shantharuban. The film is titled Rainbow and will be released in Telugu and Tamil. The movie has reportedly launched with a formal puja in Hyderabad today.

Rashmika's Rainbow is touted to be a breezy romantic fantasy drama. The film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Rainbow launched today in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew. Amala Akkineni gave the first clap for the film. While Rashmika looked pretty as always in a pink suit, Dev Mohan kept it traditional in Kurta as well for the movie's puja ceremony. The regular shoot of the film is expected to begin from April 7.

Check out the title poster of Rashmika Mandanna's poster here:

About Rainbow

Rainbow will also see Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan in a key role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. KM Bhaskaran has been roped in for cinematography while Justin Prabhakaran scored the music.

This is the first female-centric film of Rashmika Mandanna so expectations are high. Speaking about the film, the Times of Indian quoted the actress saying, “This is the first time I star in a film where the story is shot from a girl’s perspective. I am exciting to bring this character to life. The film is entertaining and exciting. The film will be a crazy ride, so buckle up."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, in South, Rashmika is all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule, along with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. The first glimpse of the sequel will be out on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8.

She also announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. Tentatively titled VNRTrio, GV Prakash is the music composer.

