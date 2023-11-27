Rashmika Mandanna arrives in Hyderabad for Animal pre-release event; flaunts her 'suitcase life' travel look

Rashmika Mandanna along with Ranbir Kapoor has landed in Hyderabad for the Animal pre-release event, scheduled to take place at Malla Reddy College on Monday. Rashmika was seen posing for the media with a heartful smile, despite having a tight promotional schedule.

The Pushpa actor sported a casual black ensemble, comprising a black T-shirt, loose black pants, and wide-leg sweatpants. To complete the look, she accessorized with black oversized sunglasses and flip-flops. The Geetha Govindam actress carried her airport pillow, indicating her frequent travels for shoots and promotions.

Check out the photos of Rashmika Mandanna from the airport below

Rashmika Mandanna gives a peek into the ‘Zombie Mode’ experience amid the work schedule

The Rashmika Mandanna has been globetrotting for movie promotions and shoots, sharing her travel experiences on her Instagram stories. She has been traveling between Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and back to Delhi, often opting for road trips like her recent one to Bangalore and Mysore.

In her Instagram story, Rashmika playfully captioned her "Zombie mode" experience, using a smiling emoji through pain and a red heart emoji, highlighting the blend of exhaustion and joy during her travels. Fans admire her zest for exploring amidst her demanding schedule.

Check out the Instagram story of Rashmika Mandanna Zombie Mode below

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Projects: Pushpa 2, VD12, and The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa- The Rule directed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more portraying prominent roles. The film is slated for release on Independence Day next year.

Rashmika is also poised to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film tentatively titled VD12. The film would mark the third collaboration between the two actors. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this project.

Rashmika also shared an update about her next film with director Rahul Ravindran. A title and first look for her film. The Girlfriend was revealed on social media, showcasing her in the leading role. The film, produced by Geetha Arts, appears to be a captivating love story with an unconventional approach to the subject.

