Rashmika Mandanna asked to choose favourite actor between Vijay Deverakonda & Nithiin; Here's how she reacted

Rashmika Mandanna had a fun question and answer round with her followers on Instagram. The sultry diva was quizzed about her favourite hero between Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda and Bheeshma actor Nithiin. Check out what she said.

The south siren Rashmika Mandanna had a fun question and answer round with her followers on Instagram. The sultry diva was quizzed about her favourite hero between Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda and Bheeshma actor Nithiin. The actress did not share her answer but, she managed to turn the tables by throwing the same question at the user. The fans of the southern diva were delighted to have a Q&A session with her. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress was also asked by a user if she would like to go on a 5-minute date with him just like and Kajol from Dilwale.

The Geetha Govindam actress said that she wants to think about it. On the work front, the gorgeous diva, Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly feature in Allu Arjun's upcoming film titled Pushpa. This south film is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. There are no details about the character that Rashmika Mandanna is playing in the south drama titled Pushpa, but the role is expected to be very challenging. The lead actor, Allu Arjun will reportedly play a truck driver. The latest news reports also suggested that Rashmika Mandanna is learning the Chittoor accent to perfect her role in the Allu Arjun starrer.

The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to hear some updates about the film. The film audiences are looking forward to seeing Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun on the big screen. The film Pushpa is helmed by ace south director Sukumar.

