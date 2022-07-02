Rashmika Mandanna awestruck by Vijay Deverakonda, expresses excitement for Liger & calls him an 'inspiration'

Vijay Deverakonda bold look in the new poster of Liger has become talk of the town. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Samantha, it's not just fans but celebs too who are going gaga over him. Now, the latest one to join the bandwagon is Vijay Deverakonda's good friend, Rashmika Mandanna. The pushpa actress is awestruck by Vijay Deverakonda's all new bold look and has heaped praises that show their beautiful bond.

Rashmika Mandanna reshared the new poster of Vijay Deverakonda from Liger on her Instagram handle and called him an inspiration. The stunner wrote, "When asked who was my inspiration..could never pick a name...And today I will @thedeverakonda. (fire emoticons) #Liger you have our love and support...show the country.. no no the world what you can do.. All the best."

Rashmika Mandanna has always been the biggest supporter of Vijay Deverakonda. She always gave shout-outs with kind words to his and brother Anand's movies. Well, previously, Samantha, Anushka Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others reacted to Vijay's new poster and heaped praises on him.

Also Read: Liger New Poster: Anushka Shetty heaps praises on Vijay Deverakonda; Samantha reacts and says 'guts & glory'

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. The anticipation for the film has boosted to a whole new level, as Vijay has shed-it-all for his film. The new poster showed the actor baring it all with just a few bunches of roses in hand. Liger is set for theatrical release on August 25.

Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for her next bilingual film Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is set for the Pongal release.