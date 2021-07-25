Rashmika Mandanna is back on Mission Majnu sets while co star Sidharth Malhotra heads to Kargil; SEE PHOTO

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is literally living the suitcase life as she is travelling a lot between Hyderabad and Mumbai for the shooting of her upcoming projects. The Dear Comrade actress, who recently headed to Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming Telugu film is now back in Mumbai. The Dear Comrade actress landed in Mumbai yesterday and is back on the sets of her Hindi debut film, Mission Majnu. Today morning, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a photo of the clapboard and wrote, "Back for a day."

While Rashmika is shooting for Mission Majnu, her co-star has headed to Kargil for the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'The Shershah of Kargil'. The film's lead actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped on early Sunday morning at the private airport in Mumbai as they were heading to Kargil for the trailer launch. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be Pan India actress, Rashmika Mandanna is also tied up these days with the shooting of her upcoming South films.

Check out Rashmika's latest Instagram post about Mission Majnu:

After being one of the much sought after actresses down south, the Geetha Govindam actress is set to win the hearts of the audience with her roles in Bollywood films. With two Hindi projects already in the kitty, the stunner was spotted yesterday outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. It is speculated that Mandanna is gearing up for her 3rd Hindi film.