Rashmika Mandanna to be paired opposite Chiyaan Vikram in Pa Ranjith's Chiyaan 61?

Rashmika Mandanna has her hand full with many exciting projects in both South and Bollywood. Now, it looks like she is close to bagging another promising film. As you might already know, Chiyaan Vikram has recently collaborated with filmmaker Pa Ranjith for a film named Chiyaan 61 for now. This yet-to-be-titled drama was launched with a mahurat pooja on 16th July this year. Now, the newest buzz surrounding the movie is that Rashmika Mandanna is being considered to play the female lead in Chiyaan 61.

The makers want to cast a fresh pair for the flick and they think Rashmika Mandanna will be a good choice. As per the reports, the Pushpa actress has also given her nod for the film. An official announcement will be made only when she signs the film.

A major schedule of Chiyaan 61 is likely to get started in a couple of days. It is believed that Chiyaan Vikram will be donning a brutal look for his next. Touted to be a high-action drama, the venture is set in the 19th century. It will discuss the lives of people who worked in KGF fields. Arya and Sivakumar are also expected to play important roles as they were present at the film's muhurat.

GV Prakash is on board the team as the music composer for the movie which will be shot in 3D.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna's lineup further includes Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay and Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Also, she has three projects in Bollywood including Animal alongside Ranbir Singh, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, and Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is literal fire in the new poster ahead of trailer release