Rashmika Mandanna beams with joy in Diwali selfies; Shares an important message

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST  |  19.2K
   
South
Rashmika Mandanna beams with joy in Diwali selfies; Shares an important message
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is beaming with joy in these latest pictures clicked on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The actress woke up to a blissful morning today, attended a puja and clicked a few photos to celebrate this festive season. She also posted a Diwali message and asked people to refrain from bursting firecrackers for the safety of animals. 

Sharing a couple of photos of her looking happy in en ethnic wear, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Happy Diwali my babies! Eat lots of sweet. Celebrate with family..don’t burst too many crackers.. our little furry friends will get scared! But have funnnnn!." 

Take a look at her post below: 

Also Read: Diwali 2021: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Priyamani, Dhanush & other South celebs wish fans happiness and joy 

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Mumbai for her Hindi debut film Mission Majnu's dubbing. Based on real-life events, the film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the male lead is a spy thriller set in the old era and is slated to release on May 13, 2022. She also has the second Bollywood film, Goodbye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Rashmika is back in Hyderabad on Diwali and will be spending time with friends and family. 

In South, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, directed by Kishore Tirumala. 

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$344.86 (14%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-theft College Backpack With Usb Charging Port And Lock 15.6 Inch Computer Backpacks For Men, Women Girls, Casual Hiking Travel Daypack(red)

Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-theft College Backpack With...

$33.95
$48.99 (31%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All