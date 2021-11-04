Rashmika Mandanna beams with joy in Diwali selfies; Shares an important message

Rashmika Mandanna is beaming with joy in these latest pictures clicked on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The actress woke up to a blissful morning today, attended a puja and clicked a few photos to celebrate this festive season. She also posted a Diwali message and asked people to refrain from bursting firecrackers for the safety of animals.

Sharing a couple of photos of her looking happy in en ethnic wear, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Happy Diwali my babies! Eat lots of sweet. Celebrate with family..don’t burst too many crackers.. our little furry friends will get scared! But have funnnnn!."

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Mumbai for her Hindi debut film Mission Majnu's dubbing. Based on real-life events, the film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the male lead is a spy thriller set in the old era and is slated to release on May 13, 2022. She also has the second Bollywood film, Goodbye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika is back in Hyderabad on Diwali and will be spending time with friends and family.

In South, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, directed by Kishore Tirumala.