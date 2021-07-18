Rashmika Mandanna BEATS Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda as she achieves THIS huge milestone

Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable video of herself expressing love and gratitude to her fans.

National crush Rashmika Mandanna as we all know enjoys a humongous fan base not only in India but is popular even among the North audience. The actress who is all set to foray into Hindi cinema with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan is on Cloud 9 as she crosses 19 Million followers on Instagram. Yes, Rashmika Mandanna has managed to beat Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni by achieving this feat.

Rashmika Mandanna has now 19.2m followers on Instagram while Vijay Deverakonda has 12.5m users and Samantha Akkineni has 17.5m followers. Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable video of herself expressing love and gratitude to her fans. In the video, she can be seen saying, "Oh My God, I just saw its 19 Million. Yayy my 19 Million family! Thank you and loads of love." She additionally wrote, "Aaannnnddd we are 19 Million" PS. Excuse the noises from in the background please..my pus are waging a war against each other"

Owing to Kannada and Telugu films like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam', Rashmika not only enjoys a massive fan following in South India but in North India as well. Her upcoming Hindi films' lineup also make her a force to reckon with.

She recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule for her 2nd Bollywood film, 'Goodbye' and has kickstarted the shoot for her Pan-India project, 'Pushpa'.

