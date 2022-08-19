Rashmika Mandanna beats Samantha to top popular female stars list: 8 most-followed actresses on Instagram

Keeping up with the social media game is important these days for actors. To keep growing year to year, it is equally important to stay connected with fans on social media. South female actors like Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others have climbed their way into the hearts of the masses by posting interesting photos and videos on Instagram.

Other actresses like Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran, Nazriya Fahadh, Nithya Menen, Krithi Shetty and Srinidhi Shetty are equally popular and slowly making their way into social media stardom.

Check out the complete list featuring the top 8 Most Popular South Female Stars on Instagram:

1. Rashmika Mandanna- 32.7M followers

In just a short span of 6 years, Rashmika has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in the industry but has also become the National Crush of India. From winning hearts with her cute expressions to treating her fans with adorable photos on social media, the Pushpa girl is slaying it the right way. Now, Rashmika's big Bollywood debut has been eagerly awaited by her fans. Apart from 'Mission Mangal', 'Goodbye' and 'Animal', Rashmika has the sequel of 'Pushpa 2 under her kitty along with 'Varisu' opposite Vijay Thalapathy.

2. Samantha- 24.3M followers

Samantha is the second most followed South actor on Instagram. From playing Raji in The Family Man 2 to her bold dance moves in Oo Antava, Sam is one of India's most successful with her unmatchable beauty and fearlessness. From uploading her workout videos to keeping her fans updated with fashion trends, Sam is winning hearts in every way. She is that leaf from the book of stardom that only gets bigger and better with time passing day.

3. Kajal Aggarwal- 23.4M followers

Kajal Aggarwal is 3rd most followed after Rashmika and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has earned a huge fan following on Instagram. Her wedding photos and now, adorable moments with son Neil have caught the attention of her fans.

4. Rakul Preet Singh- 22.2M followers

Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently focusing more on Hindi projects, has been in the limelight due to the lineup of her movies. Besides for her work, Rakul's fitness videos and style statement are the highlights of her Instagram.

5. Pooja Hegde- 21.2M followers

Pooja Hegde is currently one of the most talked about actresses as she has had some of the biggest movies with big Southern actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan (Bhaijaan) and Ranveer Singh (Cirkus). Besides for her movies, her stunning vacation photos help her reach the level of social media popularity that her contemporaries are enjoying as well.

6. Shruti Haasan- 20.7M followers

Shruti Haasan might not be at the top of the list but she is the most active actress on social media. From interacting with her fans to posting workout videos and lovey-dovey photos with her partner Santanu, Shruti Haasan has rightly earned fans on IG.

7. Tamannaah Bhatia- 17.5M followers

Tamannaah Bhatia grabs the 7th spot on the list of most followed South actresses. She is not popular only down South but also in the North market.

8. Keerthy Suresh- 13.5M followers

Keerthy Suresh is also slowly making his way into Instagram stardom.

Did your favourite South star manage to make it to the list? Let us know in the comment section below.