Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for her next rom com Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand

Versatile and talented actors of Tollywood, Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up together for the first time for a new Telugu movie titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. With the second wave of the Coronavirus subsiding and the lockdown 2.0 coming to an end, Tollywood is back to its usual glory with shootings going on at a faster pace. Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna have begun the shooting for Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu in Hyderabad from Tuesday.

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and announced that she has begun shooting for Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand. This is Rashmika's first rom-com after Geetha Govindam and the actress is excited to begin shooting for the film. The makers also shared a photo of Rashmika and Sharwanand looking at the camera from the sets. Take a look here:

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is written and directed by Kishore Tirumala. With Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles, the movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas.

Apart from Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Rashmika is also filming for the much anticipated action thriller Pushpa. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil who plays the antagonist, will be making his Telugu debut with this movie. She has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.