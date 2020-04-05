Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 8 stunning photos which prove she is the queen of expressions

And today as Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday, we browsed through her photos that prove she has kept the child within her alive. Every picture proves she is the queen of expressions.

Kannada and Telugu beauty Rashmika Mandanna turns a year older today, April 5 and fans have been showering her with wonderful wishes on social media. Rashmika has earned a massive fan following in such a short period. The young and talented actress made her acting debut with Kirrik Party in 2014. The film became one of the biggest milestones in Kannada cinema. Later, she made an interesting Telugu debut with Chalo that co-starred Naga Shourya. Since then there has been no looking back for Rashmika Mandanna. The stunner has been winning the hearts of the audience with her powerful yet sweet onscreen persona.

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Rashmika Mandanna is also known for her style statement. The stunner carries a chic style sense but something that always grabs our attention are her killer expressions. Be it at the airport or promotional events, Rashmika Mandanna makes sure to be exceptional. And today as she celebrates her birthday, we browsed photos that prove she has kept the child within her alive. Every picture proves she is the queen of expressions and makes sure to keep everyone around smiling.

Check out birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna's best 8 photos from our archive that prove she is the queen of expressions.

Paparazzi's favourite!

Full of life!

Rashmika Mandanna can never make saree look boring!

Expressions speak louder than words!

Cute and how!

Killer!

Her picture caption here says it all!

Here's wishing Rashmika Mandanna a very Happy Birthday!

