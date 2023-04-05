Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: Dear Comrade to Pushpa, 5 performances that made her a household name

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and highly-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Branded as the National Crush, she enjoys a huge fanbase all over the nation. With her resplendent looks and endearing performances, Rashmika delivered back-to-back super hits in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and paved a niche for herself.

Born and brought up in a Kannada family, Rashmika made her debut with Kirik Party, and appeared in two Kannada films- Anjani Putra and Chamak. 3 films in Kannada and Rashmika Mandanna, at the peak of her career, shifted to the Telugu industry and made her debut opposite Naga Shaurya in Venky Kudumula's film Chalo. After that, there was no stopping for her, she delivered many note-worthy performances and became a household name. She also acted in Tamil as Karthi’s heroine in Tamil in the movie Sultan, making an entry into the Kollywood industry. Next up, she got a chance to work with Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, which was released recently.

Soon, she also moved to the Bollywood industry in 2022 with Goodbye, followed by Mission Manju, and left a lasting impression on the Hindi belt with her performances. With her debut film itself, she acted with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Siddharth Malhotra. Rashmika Mandanna is the only one such actress in today's times, who is at the top level in all industries.

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, let's take a look at her top performances that made her a household name.

Kirik Party

Rashmika Mandanna managed to impress the audience with her first acting stint itself. Yes, the actress' debut film Kirik Party was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. The movie, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut and shot her to fame, also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles.

Directed by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, Kirik Party is the story of a gang of mischievous students, who become responsible adults due to certain issues. It is a fun-filled film with lots of melodious songs.



Geetha Govindam

Parasuram directorial Geetha Govindam became a game changer for Rashmika Mandanna and her career. The actress' performance as Geetha opposite Vijay Deverakonda made her a household name and rise to fame. Her acting and chemistry with Vijay impressed the audience. In fact, after that, they have become one of the best on-screen couples.

The film is packed with romance, with a dash of humour and emotion thrown in for good measure. Geetha Govindam also became the biggest hit in 2018.

Dear Comrade

The Telugu film, Dear Comrade starred Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. It is a classic love drama. Although the film failed at the box office, it managed to gain critical acclaim. Rashmika's performance as Lily and her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda turned out to be huge in her career.

Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crossed 250 Million views on YouTube, which led Rashmika to earn the 'National Crush' tag, and built her fanbase in North India as well.



Sarileru Neekevvaru

Rashmika acted in Anil Ravipudi's directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. She played the role Samskruthi, who is madly in love with Mahesh Babu and continued to demonstrate her versatility and ability. Despite the fact that her part was brief, it was fun to watch her in it. She was incredibly gorgeous in the film, and her performance in the song 'Mind Block' and 'He is so Cute' in particular lit up the crowd.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna was a delight to watch with Sangeetha, who played her mother in the film. Their comic timing was the biggest highlight of the movie.

Pushpa: The Rise

Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli was her career's best performance. Rashmika was hugely praised for her impeccable performance as Srivali and her drop-dead good looks, not to forget her sizzling chemistry with stylish star Allu Arjun. As village belle, she left a remarkable impression among audiences and critics and also expanded her market. Her performance in Sukumar directorial opened many gates for her in the film industry.

Apart from her acting, Rashmika's dance in the blockbuster song Saami Saami with Allu Arjun became the talk of the talk.



Upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule, along with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. She also announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. Tentatively titled VNRTrio, GV Prakash is the music composer for the film.

The actress announced her first female-centric film with debutant director Shantharuban. The film is titled Rainbow and will be released in Telugu and Tamil. Dev Mohan of Shaakuntalam fame is also part of the film.

Here's wishing Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday!

