Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Vijay Deverakonda 'celebrates strength of Ranabaali', declares his 'love for Jayamma'; VIDEO

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on April 5, 2026. On this special occasion, the makers of Ranabaali unveiled a unique behind-the-scenes video. The clip offers a closer look at her transformation into the character of Jayamma. The video highlights the effort and detail behind her role. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The video opens with, "In a world painted in grey… she was his only color," followed by a heartfelt birthday message which read as, "Celebrating the strength of Ranabaali- Jayamma. Happy birthday, Rashmika Mandanna." It further showcases the actress interacting with her team before stepping into character with traditional elements such as bindi, sarees, and gold jewellery.



Vijay Deverakonda shares special post for Rashmika Mandanna



Joining the celebrations, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share the BTS video, expressing his affection in a simple yet meaningful way. Alongside the post, he wrote, “I love you Jayamma." Watch the actor's special post for his wife below.

Rashmika Mandanna leaves for birthday vacation with Vijay Deverakonda



Recently, the actress was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with her husband and in-laws as they left for her birthday vacation. Rashmika even cut a cake with the paps before leaving.



About the film Ranabaali

After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding, the first look from the upcoming actioner was unveiled. The team of their film had dropped an intriguing poster unveiling their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma. The makers also surprised the newlyweds and their fans by releasing the song, Endhayya Saami. The team also revealed that the film will have a grand release worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Ranabaali is the third film of Vijay and Rashmika after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a period drama set in the British Raj. The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo is also making his Indian film debut with the film.

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