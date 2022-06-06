Rashmika Mandanna is a blazing beauty in orange crop top as she features on a magazine cover; PIC

In just a couple of years, Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most bankable stars in the South. Her 2021 release, Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun took her stardom to a national level. The actress is constantly reaching new benchmarks in her career and signing one project after the other.

The stunner recently posed for the cover of the prestigious Filmfare magazine. She was a sight for the sore eyes as she looked sizzling in an orange crop top and white pants. Posting a picture of the blazing cover, she wrote on Instagram- "You can't see it but I was really nervous for this one". As is the case with most Filmfare covers, the Pushpa actress looked all glamorous with messy hair and funky neckpieces.

Check out the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna is slowly yet steadily expanding her horizon. After winning over South with some praiseworthy performances, the star is signing back-to-back Hindi projects. She will be stepping into Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra starrer spy thriller, Mission Majnu and will later share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The actress has also been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Now, coming to her home ground, Rashmika Mandanna will soon start work on the sequel of her blockbuster action drama, Pushpa: The Rise, with Allu Arjun reprising his role from the original flick, the second part of the franchise has been titled, Pushpa: The Rule.To be helmed by Sukumar, the film is expected to go on the floors shortly. She will also play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's next, Thalapathy66. The shooting for his highly-awaited venture has already begun.

Adding on, Rashmika Mandanna will further be seen in a special role in Dulquer Salmaan-led Sita Ramam. The star is juggling the shoot of multiple films at the same time.

Also Read: 02 Trailer: Nayanthara is ready to risk anything for her sick son in the battle for oxygen; WATCH