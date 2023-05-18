Rashmika Mandanna blushes and laughs as Vijay Deverakonda's fans chant 'Vadina' at Anand's movie event

Rashmika Mandanna is very close to her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand. She recently attended an event for his upcoming film Baby and launched a song titled Premisthunna. During the event, while she was speaking on the stage, fans began shouting 'Vadina', which means Bhabhi in Hindi and Sister-in-law in English.

As Rashmika Mandanna took the stage to talk, fans teased her indirectly with Vijay Deverakonda's name as they kept chanting Vadina Vadina. Rashmika was forced to stop her speech for a brief moment as she noticed that the crowd was trying to chant something. When she heard that they were saying Vadina Vadina, she blushed and spurned it off with a laugh.

Watch the video of fans teasing Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda here:



Vijay Deverakonda's brother sings a song for Rashmika

In fact, at the event, Anand also dedicated a Nee Neeli Kannullona to Rashmika from her film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda. The actor also crooned the song for Rashmika on the stage and her reaction was unmissable. She was all smiles and clapping. For unversed, the dating rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began after fans loved their chemistry in the much-loved films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Ever since then, although both denied dating rumours several times, they were often taking holidays together, dinner dates, family get-togethers and more.

Directed by Sai Rajesh, Baby stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 14.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to Rashmika's work terms, she will be back with her popular character Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film also feature Fahadh Faasil reprising his role. Next up, she is currently busy shooting for her first female-centric film Rainbow with Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan. The actress also teamed up with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula after the superhit film Bheeshma for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio.