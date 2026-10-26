Vijay Deverakonda reacts to trolls post Koffee With Karan appearance with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Can go f*ck themselves’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently went viral online after revealing on Koffee with Karan 9 that Rashmika had proposed to him 100 times before they agreed to get married. As their revelation sparked widespread discussion on social media, the couple shared posts addressing the online reactions and explaining why they stand by their decision.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna react to trolls over 100 times proposal

Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture and video featuring his wife, Rashmika Mandanna. The Ranabaali actor wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it's me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves.”

Here’s the post:

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her thoughts on the discussion, writing, “My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at.”

She further added, “Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it. I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it.”

Rashmika revealed that she and Vijay Deverakonda had been receiving numerous comments, opinions, and unsolicited advice on social media following their conversation about her proposing to him 100 times. She admitted that the intensity of the online reactions had initially shocked her.

Clarifying the issue, Rashmika explained that their decision to get married was never about the number of proposals but about taking the time to understand each other and prepare for a life together. While she was certain about her feelings, Vijay wanted to consider the practical aspects of their future. She emphasised that their different approaches never affected their love.

Declaring her affection for Vijay, Rashmika said she would happily choose to marry him a thousand times. She added that marriage was about building a future together rather than grand proposals or exchanging rings.

Concluding her note, the actress urged people to respect individual choices and find happiness in their own lives. She added that choosing her own path had rewarded her with immense love.

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