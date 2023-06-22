Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being allegedly duped by old manager, issues official statement

Rashmika Mandanna had recently parted ways with her manager. Soon after, rumors began circulating that the split was not amicable and that there were problems between the two. After the rumors started gaining steam, Rashmika put out a statement saying that the split was mutual and the rumors were not to be believed.

In a statement put out by the Geetha Govindam actress’ team, the reason for the split between Rashmika and her manager was revealed. It seems the split was mutual, in sharp contrast to popular belief. The statement mentioned that the decision to part ways was an amicable one.

Clarification on controversy

The statement read, "Rashmika Mandhana and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways! There by addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them and refuted rumors surrounding their departure."

There were many rumors floating around regarding Rashmika and her manager, and this statement clarified those rumors and will hopefully put an end to them. The statement also included that they were thorough professionals aspiring to go their separate ways with mutual agreement and nothing else.

Here's the mutual statement shared by Rashmika's team:

On the professional front

Even with the occasional controversies that do not seem to let go of her, Rashmika is on an upward spree on the professional front.

Rashmika, who had two releases this year with Mission Majnu and Varisu, has many big-budget mainstream films lined up throughout the rest of the year. If Sukumar's much-awaited sequel to the monstrously successful Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, wasn't enough to make one excited, there is also Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Her upcoming films make one thing crystal clear: she is here to stay for the long haul.

ALSO READ: From LCU entry to Thalapathy Vijay’s double role; Leo first look is filled with easter eggs