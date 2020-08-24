  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna brightens up our feed in a pink tissue dress but her statement earrings steal the show

Rashmika Mandanna's recent Instagram post gives us a glimpse of her pretty pink dress and we just can't wait for the full look.
South beauty Rashmika Mandanna's wardrobe is filled with several statement-making pieces. There is no denying, Rashmika knows how to step out in style and makes sure to turn heads with her fashion choices. If you follow her religiously, Rashmika Mandanna's wardrobe consists of a lot of envy-worthy sarees and gowns. Her recent Instagram post gives us a glimpse of her pretty pink dress and we just can't wait for the full look. One can see in the picture, the Dear Comrade actress looks chic in a pink dress but her statement diamond-shaped earrings steal the show. 

The stunner completed her LIT look with a high ponytail, minimal makeup and golden eye-shadow. We are totally in love with her on-point hair and makeup! Rashmika Mandanna is one of the few actresses in the South Indian film industry who grabs all the limelight on her style statement. She has got a very balanced sense of style. The actress' Instagram feed gives is all about positivity, wonderful family moments, fitness and style. 

What do you think about Rashmika's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doing my bit to brighten up your feed for a second..

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and is yet to go on floors. The makers have already released the first look of Allu Arjun from the film and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

