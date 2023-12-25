Rashmika Mandanna brightens up our Christmas celebration with THIS paw-perfect pic

Rashmika Mandanna, the leading actress of Telugu cinema and now also a fresh face in Hindi cinema has been the talk of the town for some years now.

Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming picture with her furry friend Aura, leaning in to kiss her and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. The actress shared this picture on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with the caption “Aura and I wish you a Merry Christmas.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Christmas post

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the headlines for quite some time now, especially after her film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a massive success in theaters and amassed one of the much-talked about Indian films in recent years leading to debates and discussions for its subject.

The film even though a massive success in theaters was at the center of criticism for allegedly promoting misogyny while some others pointed out the brilliant performances by the actors, music, style of storytelling, and action in the film.

Moreover, Rashmika played the leading role in the film as Ranbir’s wife and gained several praiseworthy words from the audience and critics. The actress even went on to wish the Animal director today as he celebrates his 42nd birthday today.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika was last seen in the Tamil film Varisu along with Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and in a Hindi film called Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

The actress is currently shooting for her 24th film called The Girlfriend, featuring her as the center character. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindra and is said to be an intriguing movie. The film has also roped in Dia fame actor Dheekshith Shetty for the leading role as well.

Moreover, the actress is set to reprise her role as Srivalli from the 2021 Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is set to be a direct sequel with plans of release in theaters on 15th August 2024.

