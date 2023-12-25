Rashmika Mandanna brightens up our Christmas celebration with THIS paw-perfect pic
Rashmika Mandanna shares a picture with her pet dog Aura, celebrating Christmas together this year. Check it out!
Rashmika Mandanna, the leading actress of Telugu cinema and now also a fresh face in Hindi cinema has been the talk of the town for some years now.
Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming picture with her furry friend Aura, leaning in to kiss her and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. The actress shared this picture on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with the caption “Aura and I wish you a Merry Christmas.”
Rashmika Mandanna’s Christmas post
Rashmika Mandanna has been in the headlines for quite some time now, especially after her film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a massive success in theaters and amassed one of the much-talked about Indian films in recent years leading to debates and discussions for its subject.
The film even though a massive success in theaters was at the center of criticism for allegedly promoting misogyny while some others pointed out the brilliant performances by the actors, music, style of storytelling, and action in the film.
Moreover, Rashmika played the leading role in the film as Ranbir’s wife and gained several praiseworthy words from the audience and critics. The actress even went on to wish the Animal director today as he celebrates his 42nd birthday today.
Rashmika Mandanna’s work front
Rashmika was last seen in the Tamil film Varisu along with Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and in a Hindi film called Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Shantanu Bagchi.
The actress is currently shooting for her 24th film called The Girlfriend, featuring her as the center character. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindra and is said to be an intriguing movie. The film has also roped in Dia fame actor Dheekshith Shetty for the leading role as well.
Moreover, the actress is set to reprise her role as Srivalli from the 2021 Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is set to be a direct sequel with plans of release in theaters on 15th August 2024.
ALSO READ: Easy and quick egg omelette recipe for breakfast by Rashmika Mandanna; Video
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets