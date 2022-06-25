Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS
Rashmika Mandanna showed how to keep it comfy yet stylish in an orange Co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai
The actress looked striking in her orange co-ord set which featured a shirt and a pair of matching trousers. She tucked half of her shirt in, making it effortlessly stylish and comfy. The stunner wore white sliders and super chic shades. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and covered her face with a black mask. She posed for paps from far away as she made her way to her after wrapping up work.
In South, Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is set for release on Pongal 2023. The diva will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Slamaan's bilingual flick, Sita Ramam.
