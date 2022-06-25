Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry, who has an aura to slay any look. She is someone who has shown that bright colours are not just for summer and tracksuits are just not for the gym. Today, yet again she made a statement with her latest outfit as we clicked post her work session in Mumbai.

The actress looked striking in her orange co-ord set which featured a shirt and a pair of matching trousers. She tucked half of her shirt in, making it effortlessly stylish and comfy. The stunner wore white sliders and super chic shades. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and covered her face with a black mask. She posed for paps from far away as she made her way to her after wrapping up work.