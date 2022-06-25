Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry, who has an aura to slay any look. She is someone who has shown that bright colours are not just for summer and tracksuits are just not for the gym. Today, yet again she made a statement with her latest outfit as we clicked post her work session in Mumbai. 

The actress looked striking in her orange co-ord set which featured a shirt and a pair of matching trousers. She tucked half of her shirt in, making it effortlessly stylish and comfy. The stunner wore white sliders and super chic shades. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and covered her face with a black mask. She posed for paps from far away as she made her way to her after wrapping up work. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu and another Hindi film Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. Today, she wrapped up the shoot for her second Bollywood film, 'Goodbye. She shared happy pictures from the film sets with the crew and cast and wrote, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye!  It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about... this is going to be funnnnnnn!."

In South, Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is set for release on Pongal 2023. The diva will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Slamaan's bilingual flick, Sita Ramam.

