Rashmika Mandanna brings home cute cat 'Snow', fur baby Aura wants to hold her too; WATCH

Stunner Rashmika Mandanna is a mom to furry baby Aura and now she has added a new member to her family. The actress has adopted a cat, who she has named Snow. Introducing the latest member of her house, the Pushpa actress penned on Instagram, "Everyone… introducing Snow! I think in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle."

She also dropped a video where she is trying to click a selfie with Snow, but it looks like Aura does also wants to join them. He can be constantly seen distracting the two. Now, it remains to be seen, how well these two get along in the future.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna was clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. The diva was seen donning an all-black satin co-ord set as her off-duty look.

On the work front, the beauty, recently took to the photo-sharing app and cleared the air about doing a film with Tiger Shroff. She dropped a video dancing with the co-star along with the caption, “The rumours were true you guysssss...lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I shot for ad...Working with tiger was absolute Fire...Look forward to it."

In the meantime, her Bollywood lineup includes Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Now talking about South, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the much-discussed family entertainer, Varisu. She will also be seen doing a special role as Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam. The project is expected to be out in August this year.

