Rashmika Mandanna bumps into Pushpa director Sukumar at an event, latter inquires about actress’ leg injury

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen at an event where she bumped into Pushpa director Sukumar. The actress and the director had a quick conversation at the venue, interacting in a fun atmosphere.

In addition to that, the director also inquired about Rashmika Mandanna’s health following her recent leg injury. The Chhaava actress looked gorgeous in her olive-green saree as she arrived at the venue.

See the video here:

For those unaware, Rashmika Mandanna had sustained a leg injury a while ago, which she announced herself on social media. The actress shared that she would be taking a rest while also managing to complete her work to avoid any delays in her films.

Following this, Rashmika was seen making public appearances at multiple venues, especially while promoting her recent flick Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the film Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The historical action drama was based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, with Rashmika portraying his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

The movie featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and many more in pivotal roles. The film has been a commercial hit in theaters despite receiving mixed reviews due to historical inaccuracies.

Moving forward, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is slated for release on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. Furthermore, the actress also has films like Kubera, The Girlfriend, Thaman, and more in the making.

On the other hand, director Sukumar last helmed the blockbuster venture Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, starring Allu Arjun in the lead, is a sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise.