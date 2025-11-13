Rashmika Mandanna calls alleged-to-be-husband Vijay Deverakonda a blessing, gets emotional at The Girlfriend event

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, The Girlfriend. In fact, her personal life has been extremely successful as well. According to reports, the actress and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged this October. During a celebration of the film’s success on November 12, the Geetha Govindam co-stars and possible life partners reunited as he arrived to support her. She showered him with gratitude for being a pillar of support during the creation of it, earning applause from fans.

Vijay Deverakonda arrives to support rumored lady love Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna got teary-eyed over the loving reaction to her movie with Dheekshith Shetty. While thanking the cast, crew, and everyone involved in the project, she did not hesitate to mention her dear friend, former co-star, and alleged husband-to-be Vijay Deverakonda.

“Last but not least, Vijay.” Even a mention of her rumored fiancé’s name earned loud cheers from the crowd as fans loved their public display of affection. The Liger star remained serious and paid attention to his lady love as she spoke. “Vijju, you’ve been a part of this film since the beginning. And through the release, and you’re a part of the success of the film. Not to forget you’ve been a part of this whole journey so personally. And I don’t know, I can just hope that everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. Because that’s a blessing. Thank you.” Vijay Deverakonda finally smiled as she ended her speech.

The two were rumored to be dating for a long time and have reportedly only recently decided to walk the path of life together. They are said to have had a close-knit engagement last month, with plans to get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, early next year. The reported date for their wedding is said to be February 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna's hand, subtly makes relationship official after secret engagement