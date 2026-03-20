Rashmika Mandanna calls herself ‘officially daughter-in-law’ of Telugu cinema after marriage to Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the wedding knot, culminating their relationship after years of dating. As the actress recently won a top award, Rashmika remarked that she has now “officially” become the daughter-in-law of Telugu cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna calls herself “officially” daughter-in-law of Telugu cinema

Speaking at the award event in Hyderabad, the actress said, “When I came here, you took care of me like a daughter. Now, I stand before you officially as a daughter-in-law. I have come a long, long way over the years. Earlier, I used to get trolled for my performances, but today I have received a state award for my work.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple had a private wedding ceremony in Udaipur, attended only by family members and close friends.

Just three weeks after their marriage, Rashmika has resumed her acting work. Recently, the actress shared an update from the sets of her upcoming movie, Mysaa.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in a lead role in the movie The Girlfriend. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama tells the story of a college student who endures a traumatic relationship, exploring the complexities of a troubled bond.

Apart from Rashmika, the film also features Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actress will appear as a co-lead in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will serve as a sequel to Cocktail (2012), which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

In addition to Mysaa , the actress also has the period action drama Ranabaali in her lineup. The upcoming film will star her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, in the lead role. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set between 1854 and 1878 and focuses on an unsung hero fighting British colonial rule. It is slated for release on September 11, 2026.

Moreover, she is also expected to play a pivotal role in the Allu Arjun starrer film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam to continue collaboration with AR Rahman? Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi starrer to lock Rs 15 crore deal; Report