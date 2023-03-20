Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay ‘love’, shares snap from a ‘special moment’ during #RushHour session

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Film Industry. The actress has delivered some powerful performances in several hit films. Besides her career in the Tamil film industry, the actress recently made her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra as a co-star. She has also been seen in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress known for her beauty and charming personality recently took to Twitter to interact with her fans.

#RushHour with Rashmika

On Monday evening, Rashmika took to Twitter and posted, “Hi my loves... I read all your tweets and comments and my heart is filled with only love for each one of you. I have missed y’all so much... so let’s chat today for a bit? #RushHour starts now. let’s go! Hehe..” Fans took this opportunity and poured out their heart to share their thoughts, ask questions, and simply show their love toward the actress.

Rashmika Mandanna on Vijay

One fan posted a picture of Rashmika holding actor Vijay’s hand and giving him the side-eye look. Sharing this photo the fan asked her for one word for Vijay. To this, the actress replied, “Love.”

Another fan shared a photo where Rashmika can be seen smiling from ear to ear and doing a ‘nazar naa lag jaye’ pose while looking at Vijay standing next to her. The fan asked the actress to drop a few words for the photo, and Rashmika replied, “This is a very special moment for me..”

Fans showered their love on the actors and some wrote, “when will we see this pair again on screen?” While others commented if Rashmika has any future projects with the actor in line.

Fans want to do the ‘saami-saami’ steps with Rashmika

One fan asked Rashmika that he wants to dance on the Pushpa track ‘saami-saami’ with the actress. To this, Rashmika wittily replies, “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re..let’s do something else when we meet.”

Speaking about dance moves, another fan asked her to share experience of actor Vijay’s single take dance moves. The actress couldn’t hold back her excitement and answered, “Ohhhhh.. we just had an absolute blast.. I wish we all can dance together sometime like that.. it’s maaaaaaad fun!”

