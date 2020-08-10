Rashmika Mandanna cannot stop glowing as she shares her messy hair selfie

Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her messy hair in this latest no-makeup selfie and looks beautiful. Take a look below.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most promising actors in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has won hearts of the audience with her strong onscreen personality and roles in films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam and Bheesma among others. Rashmika has earned a huge fan following on social media in the last few years. The actress often keeps sharing amazing photos and videos of herself on Instagram and her latest selfie is winning hearts. The Geetha Govindam actress shared a cute no-makeup selfie as she flaunted her messy hair. One can notice, she is glowing than ever and surely, quarantine period has done wonders to her skin.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and penned her skincare routine. She also mentioned how one should use products only after being recommended by the dermatologist. She wrote, "So first, I need to tell you that I’ve gone through enough & more with my skin throughout the years growing up.. & I have combination skin( which sucks- truly) & everything that I am talking about is based on my experience. The best person to recommend things for sure is your dermatologist."

Amid lockdown, Rashmima is seen reading a lot of books and is taking care of her skin. She is taking all the time and pampering herself these days.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest social media posts below:

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan 'hates' missing Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's wedding; Pooja Hegde & others send best wishes

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar and with things slowly getting normal amid COVID-19 outbreak, the makers are set to resume the shoot soon.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×