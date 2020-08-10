  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna cannot stop glowing as she shares her messy hair selfie

Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her messy hair in this latest no-makeup selfie and looks beautiful. Take a look below.
4924 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna cannot stop glowing as she shares her messy hair selfieRashmika Mandanna cannot stop glowing as she shares her messy hair selfie

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most promising actors in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has won hearts of the audience with her strong onscreen personality and roles in films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam and Bheesma among others. Rashmika has earned a huge fan following on social media in the last few years. The actress often keeps sharing amazing photos and videos of herself on Instagram and her latest selfie is winning hearts. The Geetha Govindam actress shared a cute no-makeup selfie as she flaunted her messy hair. One can notice, she is glowing than ever and surely, quarantine period has done wonders to her skin. 

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and penned her skincare routine. She also mentioned how one should use products only after being recommended by the dermatologist. She wrote, "So first, I need to tell you that I’ve gone through enough & more with my skin throughout the years growing up.. & I have combination skin( which sucks- truly) & everything that I am talking about is based on my experience. The best person to recommend things for sure is your dermatologist." 

Amid lockdown, Rashmima is seen reading a lot of books and is taking care of her skin. She is taking all the time and pampering herself these days. 

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest social media posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan 'hates' missing Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's wedding; Pooja Hegde & others send best wishes 

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar and with things slowly getting normal amid COVID-19 outbreak, the makers are set to resume the shoot soon. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement