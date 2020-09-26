Rashmika Mandanna captivates fans with workout outfit as she heads to the gym; See PHOTOS

Well, it looks like Rashmika Mandanna has adapted to the new normal as she was seen in facemask.

Sensational South star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in comfy workout wear as she was spotted on her way to the gym. She was seen in a bright yellow top and a pair of black yoga pants as she was on her way to the gym. While doing so, she posed for the shutterbugs. Well, it looks like she has adapted to the new normal as she was seen in facemask. As she is being spotted often in the gym, it is anticipated that she is getting ready for her next film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

See the photos here:

Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. She has also been giving beauty tips and how important it is to take care of one’s health. It is expected that more official details about her upcoming film will be made soon.

