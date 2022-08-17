Rashmika Mandanna casts a spell as she shares a magical PIC; Says ‘Whoever blinks first loses’

Rashmika Mandanna is a fan favourite with cinema lovers across the country. She has become a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and it won’t be wrong to say that the Geetha Govindam actress is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. She will also be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress enjoys a massive fan following and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos from her personal life.

Rashmika's Instagram post

Speaking of which, Rashmika on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of her wearing a denim jacket. She gave fashion mongers clues on how to rock a denim-on-denim attire. The Pushpa actress paired a denim jacket with a white tank top. The Dear Comrade star captioned the glamourous post as, "Whoever blinks first loses ". The matt makeup and dazzling smile took her OOTN to a whole new level. In no time, her fans and friends flooded her post with likes and comments. Janhvi Kapoor was also amongst the ones who liked her post.

Have a look at Rashmika’s post:

On the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.