Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda? Actress REACTS

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours always manage to catch the headlines. Recently, a media report claimed that she celebrated her birthday with Vijay Deverakonda and thereby confirmed that they are dating. The actress responded to this and her sweet reply caught several eyes on the internet.

On the occasion of her birthday, on Wednesday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a special video message with her fans. A media portal took a screenshot from the video and added Vijay Deverakonda with a similar background. The reports claimed they celebrated together and also pointed out the ring on Rashmika's hand and said it is Vijay's favourite ring. The media reports also stated that both the stars are living together as well.

The actress reacted to the media report and wrote, "Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu.."



Rashmika Mandanna on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Well, it's not the first time Rashmika reacted like this about dating rumours with Liger actor. "It is all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute," she said.

When asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika said, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry has always been talk of the town after they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their constant support, friendship and casual meeting have added fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be 'just friends.'

Professional front

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her iconic character Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy working on his upcoming romantic film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

