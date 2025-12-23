Rashmika Mandanna cheers for fiancé Vijay Deverakonda, praises intense Rowdy Janardhana first look

Rashmika Mandanna once again showed her strong support for Vijay Deverakonda after the actor unveiled the intense first look and title announcement video of his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film’s gritty visuals quickly caught attention, but it was Rashmika’s enthusiastic reaction that added to the buzz and drove major engagement online.

Soon after Vijay Deverakonda shared the first glimpse, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram Stories to repost the video and heap praise on the team. In her caption, she wrote, “You rowdy fellow!!! Such mental stuff this isss! What visuals! What music! Such vibe! What an actor! @storytellerkola @TheDeverakonda You boys are crazy and I love it! @keerthysureshofficial all the bestest for this one you cutie!”

She also reacted on X (formerly Twitter), quoting the Rowdy Janardhana announcement and writing, “Let’s go! Lets go! Let’s goooo!! @TheDeverakonda.”

The first look of Rowdy Janardhana presents Vijay Deverakonda in a raw and unrecognisable avatar. Shirtless, blood-soaked, and sporting curly hair with a thick moustache, the actor is seen in violent action scenes, hinting at a dark and intense storyline. Vijay described the film as “The Biography of a Wounded man” and confirmed that the movie is set for a December 2026 release. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead.

On the professional front, Rowdy Janardhana marks another major Telugu project for Vijay after the box office success of Kingdom, which helped him regain momentum following his Hindi debut Liger. Both Kingdom and Rashmika’s recent film The Girlfriend are currently streaming on Netflix.

Here’s why Rashmika and Vijay’s bond keeps fans talking

Beyond films, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s personal lives continue to draw interest. The actors have been linked since Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) and have often been spotted together at events and vacations. In August, they jointly led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended Bharat Beyond Borders.

Reports state that Vijay’s team has confirmed the couple’s engagement, which reportedly took place in Hyderabad in October. His team also shared that the two are expected to marry in February 2026, though neither actor has made a public announcement. Addressing the rumours, Rashmika recently told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall.”

