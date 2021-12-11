Rashmika Mandanna chills with Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj in a quirky way; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is super excited for her first Pan-India project, Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film is helmed by Sukumar. Ahead of the big release, Rashmika has been sharing interesting photos and updates about the film on Instagram. The stunner shared another cute picture of her recreating Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj's signature pose.

Sharing the quirky photo, the Geetha Govindham actress wrote, "chilling with Pushpa Raj be like." For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Srivalli in the film. She plays the love interest of Pushpa Raj for which the actress had to pick up new slang and a dialect.

"As a multi-lingual actress, I have been learning a new language with almost every other film. I know almost six languages by now," revealed Rashmika.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film is directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The much-awaited film Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa - The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.

