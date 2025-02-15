Rashmika Mandanna claims she hails from Hyderabad, netizens react ‘She tries to over impress Telugu audience’

Rashmika Mandanna is slowly moving forth to etch her name as a widely recognized pan-Indian star. The diva has surpassed regional boundaries and has been bagging offers from a variety of language belt industries. And recently, she became at the threshold of attention from naysayers.

Well, in a video of Rashmika from an event, the Pushpa 2 actress took center stage as she addressed audiences in Hyderabad. Quite interestingly, she tagged herself as hailing from this same city.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, the actress was born in Karnataka, a fact known by most of her fans. Thus, upon hearing such a revelation from her during an event, audiences seem to have taken offense, and Rashmika has drawn flak.

Taking to the comment section, several naysayers were quick to highlight the diva’s wrong statement and added how she always tries to over-impress the Telugu film industry and producers.

Meanwhile, some more fans have reasoned how, despite being born a Kannadiga, Rashmika does not really know her own mother tongue and seldom speaks in it.

Check out the fan responses here:

Well, it was just a day back when Rashmika made another quite interesting remark about herself, expressing how she has never taken her life too seriously at many instances. Therefore, the option of thinking well before choosing a film offer does not come to her.

Speaking with IANS, she said, “Firstly, I don’t take my life too seriously. I just feel like there’s one divine power guiding me, right? And I honestly just go with the flow.”

On the work front, after her Bollywood film Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, the actress is looking forward to her next movie, Kubera. Other than that, she also has the movie The Girlfriend.