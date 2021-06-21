Rashmika Mandanna confesses she is in love; Vijay Deverakonda gets papped post workout session

Yes, Rashmika Mandanna is in love and she confesses the same in the cutest way possible. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is back to the grind as resumes workout for Liger.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai and is busy with the shooting of her second Bollywood project Goodbye. The actress is keeping her fans updated about everything and has been posting the same in her 'Dear Diary'. Earlier today, the Dear Comrade actress posted a photo of her pet Aura from the sets and wrote, "in love." She captioned the image as, "look at those eyes! listen guys..I am in love..I am an obsessed dog mumma..I've realised."

In her next post, she wished her parents a 'Happy Anniversary' and also penned a long note expressing how much she loves them. She wrote, "the last time I was home in October/November...it's been so long... it's hard to not see you for this long in person..every time I think of coming home, it's either a lockdown or work starts...I miss you so much...and I don't even have a decent picture with you recently but leaving that aside....Happy anniversary! thank you for meeting each other, thank you for giving birth to me and shimmu and thank you for letting us live our lives the way we want to...and thank you for being safe and for just being you! We love yoy...you know that. I needn't say anything more..but I really do miss you and I think of you everyday even on the days I can't talk to you. I need you to be safe and happy and strong. this is just the beginning."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is back on track as government lifts lockdown. Vijay Deverakonda is back to the grind as he was spotted today post workout session. One can see, VD making his way to the car and is flaunting his long tresses look.

