Rashmika Mandanna confirms wanting to marry Vijay Deverakonda and looking for ‘understanding’ partner

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been rumored to be dating, and back in October, it was reported that the two decided to get engaged with a marriage to follow next year. The two are yet to publicly speak about their relationship, deciding not to admit or deny it on camera; however, the actress has opened up about wanting to marry Vijay Deverakonda among her many co-stars. She also shared the type of life partner that she’s looking for in an interview on Honest Townhall.

Rashmika Mandanna picks Vijay Deverakonda to marry

As per a report from HT, describing the kind of person she’s looking to be with for the rest of her life, Rashmika Mandanna shared about wanting a love that’s fulfilling for her. “My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding.”

Going into the details of how she wants her partner to be a good person, she added, “Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person.”

Playing a game of kill, marry, and date, she pointed out her eternal love for Naruto (anime) and chose to ‘date’ him. However, the audience was treated with a rather welcoming and happy note as she said she would marry Vijay Deverakonda, among the numerous actors she has been paired with. The answer made the fans burst into cheers, and that wasn’t the only time she hinted at her relationship, joking about how people already knew everything.

Previously, Hindustan Times reported that the actress has already begun scouting for locations in Rajasthan.